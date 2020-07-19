Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 270.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

