Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

NYSE:STZ opened at $180.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $173.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

