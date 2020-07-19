Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 1,106 HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in HubSpot by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $220.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.07 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $243.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $481,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,086 shares of company stock worth $4,308,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.14.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

