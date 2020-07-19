Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,975 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,398,000 after buying an additional 134,332 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 170,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,434,000 after buying an additional 216,699 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

