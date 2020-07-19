Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

