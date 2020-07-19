Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Westrock were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.49. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.