Weyerhaeuser Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,444 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 3,101 call options.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 853.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.