William C. Trimble Sells 6,250 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DEA stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after acquiring an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

