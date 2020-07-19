Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.76.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

