Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 130.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $505,377.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,256,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,523,322. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

