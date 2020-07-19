Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,250,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 180,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,789,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 103.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

