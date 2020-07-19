WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $71.00 at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barrington Research from $52.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

WNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE WNS opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WNS by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.