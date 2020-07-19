Wolfe Research Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to “Peer Perform”

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POR. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

NYSE POR opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

