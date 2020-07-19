XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 214.2% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $77,351,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $41,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 302.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 192,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,696 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.53. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.