Yamana Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 47,859 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 15,953 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.75. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,165,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 509,146 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,939,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.