Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Yeti traded as high as $45.28 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 1041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $357,205,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,061,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock worth $400,589,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yeti during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yeti by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yeti by 35.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

