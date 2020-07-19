Yeti (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $51.00 at Citigroup

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.96. Yeti has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yeti will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock worth $400,589,595. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yeti by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Yeti by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.