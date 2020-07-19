Zacks: Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

MRVL stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.