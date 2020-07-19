Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Hold

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have performed better than the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry so far this year (-32.2% versus -36.5%). With higher energy production and lower lifting costs supporting the state-run giant's upstream segment, the stock might gain further. PetroChina's E&P unit posted 6.1% increase in production in the first three months of 2020, while oil and gas lifting costs were down 8.9% from what it averaged in the March quarter of last year. However, the historic oil price crash has hit PetroChina hard. Further, in a sign of weakness in the company’s downstream business, earnings plunged due to depressed domestic product demand, lower refined products sales and drop in price. A limited international operation and losses on gas imports give investors more reason to be cautious on the stock.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lowered their price target on PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $72.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 117.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

