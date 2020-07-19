Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Hold

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Repsol from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

REPYY opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Repsol has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

