Zacks Investment Research Upgrades E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) to Buy

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

NYSE SSP opened at $10.84 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

