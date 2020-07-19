Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,328.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,200.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $514,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,503.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,408 shares of company stock worth $15,972,782 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

