-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cytosorbents by 51.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

