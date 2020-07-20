$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $274.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.57.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

