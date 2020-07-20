$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Polaris Industries posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of PII opened at $96.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $5,797,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

