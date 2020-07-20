109,539 Shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 633,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,001,000 after buying an additional 48,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

