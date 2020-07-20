$11.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report sales of $11.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.71 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $47.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.52 billion to $48.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.87 billion to $50.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.75.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $564.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.83. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $569.87.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

