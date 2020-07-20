120,013 Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of FLIR Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $69,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

