$2.10 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.12 million and the lowest is $870,000.00. Evolus reported sales of $2.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $39.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $57.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $98.87 million, with estimates ranging from $86.70 million to $132.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 197.30% and a negative net margin of 217.51%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 1,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 209.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 55.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 325.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.19.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

