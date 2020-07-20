2key.network (2KEY) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.88 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One 2key.network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 2key.network has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $812,077.56 and $1.88 million worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.66 or 0.05048803 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031758 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,820,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,940,289 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official.

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

