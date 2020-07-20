$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post $3.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $13.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $15.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $281.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.34 and a 200 day moving average of $299.81. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.