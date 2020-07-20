$372.72 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post sales of $372.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.70 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $370.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.40.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $1,070,689.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,866,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,536,512.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.58, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,776,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,949,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock worth $28,554,591 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 878,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,677,000 after acquiring an additional 336,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 304,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $433.26 on Monday. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $499.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.44.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.