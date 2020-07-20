3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

3M stock opened at $159.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average is $154.95. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

