4,005 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

