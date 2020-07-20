4,691 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.