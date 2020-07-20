$54.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will announce sales of $54.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.12 million to $56.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $243.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $249.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $285.29 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $300.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PING. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $33,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,752,102 shares of company stock valued at $365,368,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,110,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,481,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,515,000. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 85.54. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

