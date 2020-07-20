$592.32 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will announce sales of $592.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $574.56 million to $608.30 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $577.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.69.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $153.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.54. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,348,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,248,000 after acquiring an additional 404,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,009,000 after acquiring an additional 786,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,569,000 after acquiring an additional 78,538 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

