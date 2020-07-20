$6.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post sales of $6.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the lowest is $5.71 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.01 billion to $25.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $258.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.32. Amgen has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.