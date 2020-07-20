6,753 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,753 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,361,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $214,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,159 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

