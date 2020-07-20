$678.92 Million in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report sales of $678.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $736.38 million and the lowest is $649.00 million. Illumina reported sales of $838.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $383.64 on Monday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $385.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total transaction of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,839,503.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

