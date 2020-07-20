$7.11 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will announce $7.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.27 billion and the lowest is $6.97 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $30.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.81 billion to $31.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $34.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 65.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 75.9% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 588.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 53,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 21.5% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $159.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

