$71.65 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to report sales of $71.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. Fastly reported sales of $46.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $288.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.60 million to $301.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $375.09 million, with estimates ranging from $352.00 million to $401.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,508.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,503 shares of company stock worth $5,543,623 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSLY opened at $78.00 on Monday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50.

