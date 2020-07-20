Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 82,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.23.

Shares of ABT opened at $99.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

