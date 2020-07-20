Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Francis Lo Sells 2,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $87,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,680.00.

ADPT opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of -22.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 202,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 690.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 164,582 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

