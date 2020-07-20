adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €270.00 ($303.37) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($301.12) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($292.13) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €250.53 ($281.49).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €237.80 ($267.19) on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($225.85). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €240.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €243.94.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

