AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGNC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Maxim Group raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.88. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15,152.4% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,002,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after buying an additional 1,988,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.