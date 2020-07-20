Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €13.00 ($14.61) target price by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.54) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.93 ($12.28).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €10.97 ($12.33) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.46. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a fifty-two week high of €11.76 ($13.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

