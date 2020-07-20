Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.01.

NYSE AGI opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

