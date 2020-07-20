Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $247.14 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.26.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

