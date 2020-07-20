Alien Metals’ (UFO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at First Equity

Alien Metals (LON:UFO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at First Equity in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Alien Metals stock opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.13. Alien Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium and silver deposits. Its principal projects include the San Celso project covering an area of 88 hectares located in the mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente; and the Los Campos project comprising 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares located in the city of Zacatecas.

